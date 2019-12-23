What to do with the tree

Rick Patrick

The holiday season is winding down and many people have taken advantage of the opportunity of adorning their house with a real Christmas tree. Although nothing can quite compare with the beauty and aroma of a real tree, having a real tree carries with it the responsibility of properly disposing of the tree after the Christmas holiday is through.

In Madison County, disposing of a Christmas tree is easy. According to officials within the Town of Greenville, the Town of Lee, the City of Madison and the unincorporated areas of Madison County, citizens may simply dispose of their trees the same way they would dispose of yard debris such as limbs, leaves, etc. Public Works employees will collect old Christmas trees from the curb in the same manner and on the same time schedule as any other yard trash. Of course, this only refers to real trees. Artificial trees should be disposed of along with regular household trash, if they are no longer of use.

Since real Christmas trees can dry out quickly, it is suggested to dispose of your tree in a timely manner. Once a tree gets dry, needles can fall off and the tree can quickly become a dangerous fire hazard. Before disposing of your tree, make sure you remove all decorations. This includes all ornaments, lights, hooks, tinsel, garland, tree skirts etc. If your tree is particularly large, cut the tree into sections of four feet, or smaller. This will make the job easier for city or county workers.

For those living in the country who are looking for a more creative way to dispose of a tree, consider securing the tree in your back yard. This can provide habitat and shelter for birds and other small animals. In a short time, the tree will become bare and brittle enough to be easily chopped in a chipper and used for mulch.