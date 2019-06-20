“Walk the Sky” to release in October

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

The hard work is done! Alter Bridge, the alternative rock band of Madison-native Scott Phillips, is set to release their newest record "Walk the Sky" on Friday, Oct. 18.

Phillips, the son of Tom and Dianne Phillips, of Madison, is a 1991 graduate of Madison County High School and, now, the drummer for Alter Bridge.

The album's first single, "Wouldn't You Rather," is slated to be released to the public in less than two weeks. The album, which is said to have an old-school vibe, will feature other songs such as "Dying Light," "Native Son" and "Godspeed." Guitarist Mark Tremonti will also be the lead vocalist on "Forever Falling," another feature on the new album.

With the new record comes the announcement of a world tour, which will begin in September. The tour will lead into Europe in November and December, with support from The Raven Age, Sevendust and Shinedown.

After the disbandment of Creed in 2004, Alter Bridge was formed with the remaining members: Brian Marshall, Tremonti, Kennedy and Phillips. Alter Bridge has played on large stages across the globe in the United Kingdom and the United States. Alter Bridge has also shared the stage with rock bands such as: Def Leppard, Aerosmith, Papa Roach, Shinedown, Skillet and many others.

For more information or for tour dates, visit www.alterbridge.com.