Two Cowboys sign college letters

Two Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowboys are taking their football careers to the next step after signing letters of intent to play football at the university level. Zane Herring and Chalon Howard made their commitments official in a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 17, ahead of the “official” early signing day of Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Herring, a 6’6″, 300 lb. offensive lineman, has decided to follow other Cowboy greats like Jacobbi McDaniel, Chris Thompson and Travis Jay and don the garnet and gold of Florida State University (FSU). Herring was a dominant force on the Cowboys’ offensive line this season, helping the Cowboys to a third straight state championship. Herring was recently named to the All-Big Bend First Team Offense. He plans to study physical therapy while at FSU.

Zane is the son of Sean Herring and April Herring.

Howard, a defensive back for the Cowboys, has signed to play football for the Eagles of Georgia Southern University; the Alma Mater of another Cowboy defensive standout, Ironhead Gallon. During this past season, Howard had 59 tackles, including four tackles-for-loss and an interception for the Cowboys. Howard was recently named to the All-Big Bend Second Team Defense. Howard plans to study either architecture or engineering while at Georgia Southern.

Howard is the son of Chad and Shaneika Mitchell.