Two arrested in stabbing incident

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

After responding to a report on a stabbing incident, Madison Police Department (MPD) made two arrests at Madison Heights Apartments on Friday, Dec. 20. MPD Cpl. R. Sanders responded to Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) at approximately 8:57 p.m., while the stabbing victim was en-route.

According to a report by MPD, contact was made with the victim, who informed Cpl. Sanders that he was stabbed by 30-year-old Joseph Jermaine Reddick, of Madison, while at his sister’s house at Madison Heights Apartments. His sister was allegedly arguing with Reddick about Reddick hitting her. After trying to escort Reddick from the apartment, the victim was stabbed and transported to MCMH by his sister.

Cpl. Sanders reported that he observed a puncture wound to the victim’s back left shoulder, with additional shallow lacerations to the right side of his face, chest and back.

Upon contact with the victim’s sister, she informed Cpl. Sanders that she was with the victim in her apartment prior to the incident, when Reddick reportedly became belligerent. She informed Cpl. Sanders that she told Reddick he needed to leave her apartment. Then, the victim asked Reddick to leave after he initially refused. The report states that the victim’s sister witnessed Reddick pull out a knife, but did not see her brother get stabbed.

Cpl. Sanders was notified of a felony warrant against Reddick. Utilizing a database, Cpl. Sanders obtained an address and apartment number for Reddick, but was made aware by Officer F. Korey that Reddick was hiding in another apartment; that of Saraia Deas, 28, of Madison. Deas informed officers that Reddick was not located inside her apartment and did not want the officers inside her apartment after being told by Cpl. Sanders that information was received that Reddick was hiding inside her apartment. Later, Officer F. Korey took Reddick into custody after he allegedly jumped out of a window from Deas’ apartment.

After being asked to step outside of her apartment multiple times, Cpl. Sanders entered into her apartment and arrested her after she attempted to close her apartment door and refuse to comply. Deas began pulling away from Cpl. Sanders and attempted to prevent handcuffs being placed on her. Deas was placed in handcuffs and handed over to Officer J. Bennett and transported to the Madison County Jail, where she was booked and charged with accessory after the fact and resisting an officer – obstruction without violence.

While being evaluated by Madison County Fire Rescue, a knife was located inside of Reddick’s right pants pocket. The knife appeared to have blood on it and Reddick had lacerations on the inside of both of his hands. Additionally, the report states that Reddick’s pants and shoes were covered in blood.

Reddick was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer – obstruction without violence and a felony warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of criminal mischief.