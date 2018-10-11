Travis Jay to play in Under Armour All-America Game

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School (MCHS) senior Travis Jay will soon join an elite group that includes former Cowboys Ira Denson, Jacobbi McDaniel and Chris Thompson. Jay has been selected to play in the annual Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Each year, the top high school football players from across the nation are selected to play in the all-star game. Notable athletes who have played in the Under Armour All-America Game include Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Amari Cooper, Jameis Winston, Leonard Fournette and many more.

Jay, who remains committed to Florida State University, has had tremendous success on both sides of the ball this season. Defensively, he has 27 total tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss. Jay also has five pass break-ups, three interceptions, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery for a touchdown. In his role as the Cowboys' quarterback, Jay is 30 for 43 with 706 yards through the air. He has thrown four touchdown passes and one interception. His overall quarterback rating is 133.6. Jay is always a threat running the ball, having tallied 615 yards on 52 carries and 14 rushing touchdowns.

There will be an official announcement ceremony for Jay on Monday, Oct. 22, at 2:45 p.m. in the MCHS gymnasium.