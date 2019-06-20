On June 18, 2019, Thomas William "Bill" Waldrep passed away peacefully at South Georgia Medical Center, in Valdosta, Ga. He was 85 years old.

Bill Waldrep was born in 1934 in Madison County, Fla. to Kinch William Waldrep and Elma Pauline (Hudson) Waldrep. As a boy, he helped his father on the family farm in the Harmony community. Bill graduated from Greenville High School, in Greenville, Fla. in 1952.

In 1953, Bill enlisted with the United States Army. After basic training, he served with the Military Police while stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Bill was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Bill married the former Carolyn Lee "Carol" Musser, in 1955. Carol graduated from Madison High School in 1955. Bill and Carol lived in Madison for two years, as their family grew. Thomas William "Tom" Waldrep, Jr. was born in 1957, and Kinch Edward ("Kin") Waldrep was born in 1959.

In 1961, Bill graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. In 1963, he graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., with a Master's Degree in Agriculture. In 1967, he graduated from North Carolina State University, in Raleigh, N.C., with a Ph.D. in Agriculture.

After obtaining his Ph.D., Bill taught horticulture, agronomy and other courses at North Carolina State University. After a few years of teaching, he was "tired of being poor" and took a job with Eli Lilly & Company as a research scientist in Greenfield, Ind. Bill and Carol moved their family to Greenfield in 1970.

While working at Eli Lilly, Bill successfully developed new pesticides and herbicides, which contributed to increased crop production in the United States. He held several United States patents. During his long career at Eli Lilly, Bill twice turned down promotions to management positions so that he could continue with his research.

In 1989, Bill retired from Eli Lilly. Two years later, he and Carol moved to Destin, Fla., where they enjoyed golf, gardening and dining with friends and family. In 2018, Bill and Carol moved back to Madison to live out their remaining years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, Tom and Kin; his eleven grandchildren and his eight great-grandchildren. Bill was intelligent, loving, opinionated and headstrong. He did things his way and had few regrets. He and Carol were friends to many. They loved their family and were delighted by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, June 21, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, located at 235 NW Orange Ave., in Madison. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home. A private burial service will follow.