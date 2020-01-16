The Little Mermaid splashes into NFC Jan. 24-25

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

Over 50 talented cast members are prepared to take you “under the sea” as the Little Mermaid Jr. takes center stage on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25. This exciting journey, presented by North Florida College’s (NFC) Sentinel Upstage Players, will begin at 7 p.m. on both nights, with an additional showing on Saturday, at 2 p.m. The production will take place inside NFC’s Van H. Priest Auditorium.

During this magical underwater adventure, Ariel (played by Kayla Reeves) longs to leave her ocean home – and her fins – behind to live in the world above. But before she can fulfill that desire, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton (Alan Thompson); make a deal with evil sea witch Ursula (Dana Williams); and convince the handsome Prince Eric (Logan Spindell) that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.

Additional cast includes: Caden Newman, Lynsie Robinson, Caibre Johnson, Jessica Hasty, Jadyn Plummer, Emma Thompson, Leah Mask, Camryn Bass, Mason Gaston, Lance Thigpen, Michael Roberts, Della Webb, Zabdiel Reyes, Anna Roberts, Elise Roberts, Kate Poirrier, Lauri Thigpen, Georgiana Roberts, Caroline Roberts, Braelyn Blesy, Lilyan Wheeler, Meagan Bass, Gracelynn Phillips, Pepper Peavey, Carrigan Bass, Valentina Gonzalez, Clint Roberts, Addison Bass, Caitlyn Jordan, Layla Peavey, Olivia Thompson, Sadie Curtis, Bailey Bass, Alexa Coe, Jayce Johnson, Blake Hasty, Garrett Lundell, Brently Blesy, Eva Lee, Adyson McGriff, Crickett Lee, Danika Lee, Sofia Crumly, Gabe Mask, Nicolas Gonzalez, Brantley Thompson, all of Madison County; Matthew Trimble and Carter Trimble, both of Hamilton County; Avery Buchanan of Lafayette County; Abigail Musgrove and Chrystal Furst, both of Suwannee County; and Libbie Akers of Lowndes County.

Music for the production is provided by Alan Menken, with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The “The Little Mermaid” book, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and Disney film, is written by Doug Wright. All music is adapted and arranged by David Weinstein. Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Reserved tickets are now being sold a $10 per seat. NFC students and children receive admission for $5. To purchase your ticket to the aquatic world, visit www.ticketsource.us/nfc or call (850) 973-1653.

Van H. Priest Auditorium is located on the campus of NFC, at 325 NW Turner Davis Dr., in Madison.