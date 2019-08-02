Ten-year-old Madison girl victimized, 24-year-old man arrested

A Central Florida man has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) after a one-month investigation into accusations of obscene communication with a minor, from Madison County.

Reports state that FDLE began its investigation in July when the 10-year-old victim told agents she received a sexually-explicit photo from an adult male through a live video-streaming social media app, BIGO Live.

During the investigation, an undercover agent, posing as the victim, began communicating with 24-year-old Michale Richard Allison, of Zolfo Springs, Fla. FDLE states that Allison repeatedly tried to coax the child into sending a naked photo of herself, even after the undercover agent made it clear that he was communicating with a 10-year-old.

Allison was identified as the suspect and was arrested by the FDLE on Thursday, Aug. 1, at his home in Zolfo Springs, Fla. He was transported and booked into the Hardee County Jail on charges of obscene communication with a minor via computer, obscene communication with a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Third Judicial Circuit with any additional charges to be prosecuted in the Tenth Judicial Circuit.

If you have any information about Allison in relation to this case, you are asked to contact FDLE Live Oak at (800) 226-5630.