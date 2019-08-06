Senior Center welcomes activities coordinator

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Working along side Older American Act Coordinator Peggy Minter, Lakeidra Lee is pleased to be the newest activities coordinator for the seniors of Madison County.

Lee is a Madison resident and has prior experience working in activities. Lee formerly worked for the local Headstart program and for the Madison County School District as a paraprofessional. Currently, Lee works as the activities coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Tabula Rasa, in Pinetta, in the afternoons.

During the day, Lee serves as the part-time activities coordinator at the Senior Citizens Council of Madison. Lee came on board in June and has hopes to raise attendance at the center. Lee is married to Broderick Lee and is the mother of three sons.