Robert Gene Barclay, age 79, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Thomasville, Ga.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 16, at Beggs Funeral Home, Madison Chapel, with burial at Barclay Cemetery, in Greenville, Fla.

He was born in Madison, Fla. on Jan. 13, 1941, to his parents Robert Lee and Mae Bell Barclay. He moved to Jacksonville in 1958 until 2004 when he moved back to Greenville. He loved bass fishing and loved to farm, loved his cows and loved his family. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and a member of New Macedonia Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lee and Mae Bell Barclay; wife, Carolyn Lavon Barclay; sister, Margaret Barclay; and brothers: Albert and Allen Barclay.

He is survived by one son, Kevin Barclay, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; one daughter, Sherri Beningfield, of Tampa, Fla.; one brother, Donald Barclay (Mary), of Greenville; two sisters: Sarah Buchanan, of Greenville, and Marie Shetty, of Tallahassee; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at beggsfuneral.com.