Pinetta First Baptist Church welcomes new pastor

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Pinetta First Baptist Church welcomes Michael Alan Bass as their new pastor. Bass held his first service on Sunday, May 13. Bass graduated from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Wake Forest, NC with a Master of Divinity degree. He is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Education. Before coming to Pinetta, Bass served as senior pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church, in Youngsville, NC. Bass has also served as senior pastor of Greenwood Baptist Church and associate pastor at Northway Community Church, both in Valdosta. Most recently, Bass has worked as the Spiritual Care and Bereavement Coordinator at Bethany Hospice, in Valdosta, from 2014 to 2018.

Bass enjoys playing the guitar, watching NASCAR, announcing lawn mower competitions and spending time with family and friends. Bass and his wife, Nancy, have two children: Lauren and Morgan.

The congregation of Pinetta First Baptist Church is excited to see what God does with them in the future and they invite the community to come and worship with them and meet their new pastor. The church is located at 117 NE Poplar Ave., in Pinetta.