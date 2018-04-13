You are here
Home > Obituaries > Pearle Washington

Pearle Washington

Pearle Washington, 91, a resident of Greenville, transitioned from her earthly life on Tuesday, April 3. Pearle lived a rich, purposeful life that was full of laughter, friends, family and a lot of love.

Her life will be forever cherished by her children: daughter, Pauline (Charles Jr.) Blalock; and son, Onazina (Carrie) Washington; one sister; sisters-in-law and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, step-sons, nieces, nephews, God-children, and cousins.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 14. at 11 a.m. at the Allen Chapel AME Church, in Greenville. Visitation is Friday, April 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Allen Chapel AME Church, in Greenville. Interment will follow the funeral at the Aucilla Cemetery, in Aucilla. Trinity Funeral Home in Perry is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

