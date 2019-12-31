Patricia “Pat” Ann Phillips Holmes, age 75, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Lake City, Fla.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m., at Beggs Funeral Home Madison Chapel, with burial at Corinth Cemetery. Visitation was held the same day, two hours prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

She was born in Cross City to Floyd and Leona Revels. She played the piano and sang and wrote her own country song. She worked as an LPN and was a member of Midway Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by both husbands: Leonard Phillips and John Holmes; four brothers: Otis, Charles, Ronnie Revels and Hoyt Penny; and one sister, Margaret Sullivan Thomas.

She is survived by one son, Leonard “Lenny” Phillips (Debra) of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Candace Freeman (Steve) of Live Oak, Fla.; three sisters: Maxine Hann of Tampa, Fla., Wanda Williams and Sandra Walker, both of Lee, Fla.; four sisters-in-law: Betty Thomas, Myrtice Tompkins (Larry), Mildred Lester and Hazel Phillips; one brother-in-law, Gene Clark; four grandchildren: London and Drew Freeman, Joseph and Christina Phillips; and two great-grandchildren: Logan and Kimber Phillips.

Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, (850) 973-2258

