One dead in multi-vehicle pile-up

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers and local first responders sped to the scene of a multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 10 on Thursday, Aug. 15, at approximately 9 p.m. One person is dead after an alleged wrong-way driving incident claimed their life and also injured a local Madison resident.

Five vehicles were involved in the pile-up at the Interstate 10 mile marker 240, around the overpass that sees traffic over Highway 150, in Greenville. One of the involved was Madison-resident Susan Maultsby, who was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after crashing her 2016 Chevy Tahoe.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 21-year-old Samuel M. Shiver, of Monticello, was traveling westbound in the inside eastbound lane of Interstate 10, while Maultsby was traveling eastbound in the inside lane. Maultsby, unable to avoid collision with the 2002 Toyota Camry of Shiver's, collided with Shiver. Both vehicles came to a rest in the inside eastbound lane of the roadway.

After the collision, Shiver attempted to exit the vehicle but was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram, driven by Iowa-resident Michael Strohbehn, who was unable to avoid collision with Shiver and the Toyota Camry. The Dodge Ram collided with the left side of the Toyota Camry and then collided with two parked vehicles on the south shoulder: a 2019 Honda Accord driven by 32-year-old Taiki Williams, of Orlando, Fla.; and a 2019 GMC Yukon, driven by Christopher Miller, 41, of Port St. Lucie, Fla. The Dodge Ram came to a final rest, jack-knifed with its occupied horse trailer, just east of the wreckage in the inside lane of Interstate 10.

Shiver was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident, which closed both eastbound lanes, caused traffic to back up for miles on Interstate 10. Both lanes were opened at approximately 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, after being closed for nine hours.

Alcohol has not been ruled out and is pending investigation.

The scene was investigated by Trooper W. Dixon and FHP Homicide Investigator Corporal K. Shipman. FHP was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison Fire Department, Madison County Fire Rescue, Hamburg-Lovett Volunteer Fire Department and Sirmans Volunteer Fire Department.