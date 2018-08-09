Nominations for the George Townsend Good Neighbor Award being accepted

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Farm Bureau is once again accepting nominations for the George Townsend Good Neighbor Award. This award was named after Mr. George Townsend, who exemplified generosity and a kind and loving spirit to everyone. He was truly a good neighbor with everyone he came in contact with.

The deadline to nominate a resident of Madison County for this prestigious award is Tuesday, Sept. 4.

There is no set length required for the nomination letter, so one can write as much as they want to about their nominee.

Please drop your letter off at the local Madison County Farm Bureau office or mail it to 233 W Base Street Madison, Fl. 32340, or you may email it to lindsey.lawson@ffbic.com.

The winner will be announced at the annual Farm Bureau meeting and dinner, which will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Madison County Central School, at 6:30 p.m.