NFCC student Monica Powe honored at All-Florida Academic Team Awards Ceremony in Tampa

North Florida Community College (NFCC) student Monica Powe was named to the 2018 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-Florida Academic Team and honored among the most outstanding students in The Florida College System at an awards ceremony in Tampa on Friday, April 6. Powe received recognition and a medallion for her outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and service to the community. She was among 133 Florida College System students and a total of 141 students from across the state named to the All-Florida Academic Team.

“The ceremony was beautiful and elegant,” said Powe. “I had the opportunity to meet the Chancellor of The Florida College System [Madeline Pumariega] and several other team members. It was amazing to know that I was selected to be rewarded for my academic success and represent my college [NFCC] with 141 other students around Florida. After the ceremony, a University of South Florida tour was provided. The tour solidified my choice of transferring to USF after finishing the Registered Nurse (RN) program at NFCC. I am so blessed to be able to have this experience and meet so many people.”

Powe began her journey at NFCC as a high school dual enrollment student attending Lafayette High School. She completed over half of her Associate in Arts (A.A.) degree credits while in high school, completed her A.A. degree in December 2017, and is now enrolled in the Associate in Science in Registered Nursing program at NFCC expecting to graduate in the spring of 2019.

“After graduating high school, I decided to stay at NFCC to complete my A.A. to save time and money,” said Powe. “I later chose to apply to NFCC's RN program because it is local, affordable, and I was familiar with the campus and several staff members.”

Powe plans to continue her education and move up the nursing career ladder. “I want to transfer to the University of South Florida to complete my Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) as well as my Master of Science in Nursing (MSN),” said Powe. “There are several MSN specialties, but I will earn my Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA).”

Powe says NFCC has made a tremendous contribution to her education thus far. “As I grew up, I knew I wanted to pursue a career where I would be able to positively impact a person and their life,” said Powe. “Without NFCC and its staff, I would be nowhere near reaching the current milestones that I am pursuing.”

Powe is Vice President of NFCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Mu-Xi Chapter and has been a PTK NFCC’s Fall Term 2017. NFCC is proud to recognize Powe as an outstanding student along with PTK and the Florida College System.

“Monica is among our most intuitive students,” said Julie Walden, NFCC Nursing Instructor. “She is an outstanding student and is exceptional in the classroom and in our on-the-job student clinicals. She is the full package and is destined to be an amazing nurse.”

Powe credits her parents for instilling in her a strong work ethic and determination. “I believe that the strong work ethic that was instilled in me at an early age by my parents is what I owe my success to,” said Powe. “I have been taught that you have to work hard for the things you want because, if they are worth it, they will not come easy. I have stood by that logic so far and will continue to do so to fulfill my hopes and dreams.”