NFCC offering ECPC Beginning May 7

The North Florida Community College Early Childhood Education program is enrolling now for its summer Early Childhood Professional Certificate (ECPC) course. Class begins Monday, May 7 and can be completed in 15 weeks or one semester.

The ECPC course is an approved credential for VPK instructors and meets the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) Staff Credential requirements. The program is eligible for federal financial aid and the T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood® Scholarship Program. Students of the ECPC program gain valuable experience working in early childcare centers outside of class. The course is also aligned with National Child Development Associate (CDA) credentialing allowing students to seek national certification through additional requirements and fee payment. A Level II background screening is required to enroll in the course.

For more information, contact Denise Callaway, Coordinator of Early Childhood Education at NFCC, at (850) 973-9449 or callawayd@nfcc.edu. More information is also available at www.nfcc.edu/academics/p-rograms-of-study.