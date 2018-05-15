NFCC holds health fair

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, April 13, the Allied Health students at North Florida Community College (NFCC) held a free health fair for the citizens of Madison County. Numerous organizations, businesses and individuals were on hand to provide useful information on topics ranging from disaster preparedness to nutrition. Free health screenings, including blood pressure and cholesterol, were also available. OneBlood had their “Big Red Bus” on hand for a blood drive. With an hour still to go, the blood drive had already exceeded their goal for blood donations.

According to Julie Townsend, Allied Health Director at NFCC, the health fair is entirely student run. Students organize the event, conduct the health screenings and handle the logistics for the event. Townsend said she was very pleased with the results.