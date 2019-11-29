Mother Ezell Lauria Moore, 95, peacefully transitioned on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mt. Zion AME Church, in Madison, Fla. A viewing will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, with a wake from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Canaan M.B. Church, in Greenville, Fla.

The loving matriarch of her family, Mother Moore was a devout christian, homemaker and a driver for Big Bend Transit. She served as church secretary and choir member. Survivors are her children: Wanda M. (Ozell) Williams, Frances M. (Ben) Phillips, Charles (Liz) Moore, Ronnie (Rhonda) Moore and Kenneth (Cassandra) Moore; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sister, Lotti Hadley; brother, Robert Charles "R.C." Lauria; and a host of sorrowing relatives and friends.