Mobility made easy: Rotary Club, Ability 1st build half steps

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

With hammers, nails and a servant's heart, the Madison Rotary Club teamed up with Ability 1st once again to lend a helping hand to a brother in need.

On Friday, July 19, Richard Wilson, Paul Rudloff, Dale Stone and George Wheeler, along with Marquesas Blimes, Mark Hays and Chris Eloshway of Ability 1st, picked up their working tools to build a half-step access point, making it easier for the resident who was gifted the build to get in and out of his home safer.

In partnership with Ability 1st through the Access to Independence program, the Madison Rotary Club has participated in 11 home access projects in the last 10 months, consisting of building six ramps and five half-step builds. "These guys are really angels on earth," said Blimes, who served Ability 1st as the Nursing Home Diversion Specialist.

The Access to Independence program works with volunteer groups from various organizations, churches and businesses to build home accessibility structures, mostly ramps, but also half steps with four-inch to five-inch risers for persons with impaired mobility who don't use wheelchairs. For more information about the Access to Independence program, visit www.ability1st.info/programs/access-to-independence.