MFBA churches help prepare schools for opening day

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Middle Florida Baptist Association (MFBA) designated Monday, July 22, through Thursday, July 25, as "School Days" for the churches in their association. The days were set aside for area churches to partner with all of the public schools of Madison County to help them prepare for the coming school year. Each principal gave the volunteers a project in advance, so they could come prepared with everything they needed to make the job as successful as possible.

From Monday, July 22, to Thursday, July 25, furniture was moved, books and supplies were sorted and vacuums roared through the halls. Additionally, light cleaning was done inside the classrooms and landscape was tidied up during the 2019 school days project. All of this was to show the support the Middle Florida Baptist Association (MFBA) has for the students and staff of the Madison County School District.

Thursday morning found volunteers from Madison First Baptist Church busy shoveling new sand into some of the playground sand boxes at Madison Creative Arts Academy. Another group from the church worked inside classrooms to assist teachers with their end-of-summer preparations.

The following churches and schools have participated so far: Greenville Elementary School – Greenville Baptist Church, New Macedonia Baptist Church and Sirmans Baptist Church; James Madison Preparatory High School – New Home Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church; Lee Elementary School – Lee First Baptist Church, Beulah Church and Macedonia Baptist Church; Madison County Central School – St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, Morningstar Baptist Church, Midway Baptist Church and Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church; Madison County High School – Fellowship Baptist Church, Cherry Lake First Baptist Church, Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Harmony Baptist Church; Madison Creative Arts Academy – Madison First Baptist Church and Hopewell Baptist Church; and Pinetta Elementary School – Pinetta First Baptist Church, Unity Baptist Church and Concord Baptist Church.

MFBA Director Robert Dixon was pleased with how helpful Madison County School Board Superintendent Shirley Joseph was in helping Dixon coordinate the service days with the district principals. "Hopefully, the churches will continue to build on these relationships and continue to work with them throughout the year," said Dixon.

If you participated in this project, you are greatly appreciated for your contribution of time, labor and love.