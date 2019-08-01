Meet our staff: Emerald Greene Parsons

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

John Quincy Adams once said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” This statement couldn't be truer of our friend, boss and leader, Emerald Greene Parsons, Owner and Publisher of the Madison County Carrier, the Madison Enterprise-Recorder, the Monticello News and the Jefferson County Journal.

Emerald was born in Madison County on Feb. 26, 1969 and graduated from Aucilla Christian Academy in 1987. She went on to obtain her Associate of Arts Degree at North Florida Junior College in 1989.

Emerald is happily married to 1982 Madison County High School graduate, Ken Parsons. Ken retired from the Air Force after serving his country for 21 years and he currently owns Ken's Landscaping, in Valdosta, Ga. He is the father of two sons: Kade (18) and Connor (16), who are both full-time students.

Emerald has two daughters. Her oldest daughter, Cheltsie Kinsley Holbrook, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and a minor in Human Resources from St. Leo University. Cheltsie is now General Manager at Greene Publishing, Inc. and her husband, Marcus, is a corporal with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Emerald’s youngest daughter, Brooke Kinsley Riley, graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology and from the NFCC Police Academy. Brooke is employed with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) as a Capitol Police Officer and her husband, Clint, is the manager at O’Reilly Auto Parts, in Madison.

Emerald’s newest love and joy is her granddaughter, Kennedy, who is nine-months-old.

Emerald began working in the news business when she was about five years old, and tall enough to stand at a table to stuff newspapers. At that time, her father and mother, Tommy and Mary Ellen Greene, and their children, owned the Madison County Carrier, the Mayo Free Press, the Branford News and the White Springs News Leader.

At this early age, she enjoyed attending Florida Press Association newspaper conventions and participated in the children's program at each event. Emerald is fortunate to have learned every aspect of the news business; from stuffing newspapers, opaquing negatives, typesetting, pulling tear-sheets, to plating the press. However, her particular love of the business is in photography and bookkeeping.

With the little bit of spare time she has, Emerald enjoys spending time with her family, going to the beach, boating, fishing and riding motorcycles with her husband. She remains, for her family and employees, a constant example of the kind of perseverance, tenacity and enthusiasm this world needs more of.