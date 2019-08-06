Meet our staff: Cheltsie Holbrook

It takes a lot of hard work, dedication and a tremendous amount of teamwork to put together just one newspaper. Our staff members possess many talents and, together, we seek to create a unique, enlightening and entertaining piece of Madisonian culture for you, our readers. From writing, research, advertising, layout, bookkeeping and distribution, we do it all. Without the bond and teamwork between our diversely talented staff, the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder might not have appeared in your mailbox or on your newsstand today.

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

P.T. Barnum once said, "He who is without a newspaper is cut off from his species." Our Office Manager, Cheltsie Holbrook, would agree with this sentiment. She understands the importance of local newspapers and works hard to guarantee our office is a fully-functioning, well-oiled machine.

Holbrook grew up in the newspaper business. The granddaughter of founders, Tommy and Mary Ellen Greene, she was introduced to the ins and outs of the business from the time she could walk. "My first job was picking up paperclips and rubber bands off the ground for .01 a piece and labeling newspapers when they came back from the press," says Holbrook.

Holbrook graduated from Aucilla Christian Academy in 2011 and obtained her AA at North Florida Community College in 2013. Later, she graduated from Saint Leo University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a minor in Human Resources.

Her main role is bookkeeping, which includes payroll, taxes and other related duties. However, on a daily basis, Holbrook accomplishes so much more. "I can proudly say that 26 years of working in the newspaper business have provided me with enough experience to do any job that needs to be accomplished around here, whether it be laying out the paper, doing the newspaper route, selling ads or anything that I can step up to the plate and help with."

Outside of work, Holbrook enjoys spending time with her husband, Marcus, and nine-month-old daughter Kennedy. Her dream is to continue building Greene Publishing, Inc. and keep the family tradition going. "Hometown newspapers are important because they inform community members about the events going on within the community," says Holbrook. "WCTV, USA Today or any other news media site will not cover the school board meetings, county commission meetings, the local child who just won the speech contest – that news is only covered through us. We are responsible for keeping events in Madison County alive."