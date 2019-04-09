MCSO to carry the torch in run

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For years, law enforcement personnel and Special Olympics athletes participate in torch runs all across America. This year, Captain Chris Andrews of the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is excited to announce they will be participating in their very own Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Friday, April 12.

Inviting all other law enforcement agencies, including Madison Police Department (MPD) and the Florida Department of Corrections' Madison Correctional Institution (MCI), runners and athletes will meet on the east steps of the Madison County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. The step-off will begin at 9 a.m., where they will run in formation to Madison Vet Clinic, near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 90 and Captain Brown Rd., in Madison. The run is approximately one mile.

The torch will be carried by multiple agency officers during the run, including Madison County's own, Malik Bell, the son of Charles Bell.

The famous Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 when Richard LaMunyon, Former Wichita, Kan. Police Chief, created the event, with the hope of helping law enforcement officials be active in the community and support local Special Olympics. Since 1981 until 2017, torch runs across America have raised approximately $733,234,931.

"What started in 1981 … as a flicker of hope for Special Olympics has now become a roaring flame of stability for Special Olympics athletes worldwide," said LaMunyon.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, visit www.letr.org.