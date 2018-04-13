MCSO continuing concealed weapons class

Story Submitted

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is pleased to announce that they will be offering the Florida Concealed Weapons Class. MCSO will only accept up to 12 people per class and will run the class with a minimum of 10. This course will include Florida Law and basic knowledge, as well as hands-on training on the range.

If you wish to sign up for one of the classes, stop by the MCSO, located at 2364 W US Hwy. 90, in Madison, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to pay and sign up for the class. The cost of the class will be $60 per attendee and will be due before you are allowed to participate in the class. The class will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Madison County Range, located at 1243 NE Palmetto St., in Pinetta. There will be a continuous list and classes will be scheduled as the roster fills. You will be notified as soon as a date is scheduled.

If you need to withdraw from a particular class or cannot attend, you will need to make a request to get a refund at least 72 hours before your scheduled class, or you will not be refunded. If you have any questions, feel free to call the MCSO at (850) 973-4151.

It is recommended for this course that you have your own weapon and ammunition so that you will gain the knowledge and training on your specific weapon.