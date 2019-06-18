MCMH celebrates employee’s 36 years

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

Since 1983, Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) employees have served patients alongside Irene Gillyard. After 36 years, Gillyard, who worked in the hospital's dietary department, put down her stove mittens as she retired on Wednesday, June 5.

On Friday, June 14, MCMH CEO Tammy Stevens welcomed Gillyard's family, friends and fellow employees to the hospital's conference room to honor Gillyard's service to MCMH. Gillyard and company were treated to a delicious lunch and dessert, including cake.

"You have truly been an asset to our hospital and we are definitely honored that you've been a part of our hospital family. Of course, you always will be," said Stevens, who has worked with Gillyard since 1987. "I can't imagine not seeing Irene prepping that food in that kitchen, standing over that stove whipping up all that good food for our patients and serving the patients. She's touched many lives just by doing that for the hospital. We're very happy to see you begin this new chapter in your life called retirement."

Stevens presented Gillyard with a plaque in appreciation of her service. Additionally, a Tree of Life leaf was presented to Gillyard, who had the pleasure of choosing where the leaf would be placed in the lobby of MCMH.

Before lunch was served, MCMH employees shared fond memories with Gillyard, describing her as "hard-working."

"I want to thank y'all for coming and I appreciate everything y'all have done for me," said Gillyard. "I'm going to miss you, but I'm going to be coming back sometimes and holler at you."