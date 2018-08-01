Madison County Ministerial Association plans back to school bash

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County Ministerial Association has planned a back to school bash for Saturday, Aug. 11, at Madison County Central School (MCCS). The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many activities will be available for kids to enjoy and vendors of all types will be set up with more food and fun. Attending students are asked to bring a new backpack so that they can be filled with supplies for the coming school year. A brief service led by students in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will take place during the event.

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to set up booths or demonstrations at the bash. This event hopes to supply enough items to fill approximately 1,000 backpacks of students in Madison County in kindergarten through eighth grades.

Those wishing to participate as a vendor at the event should contact Chaplain William Sircy at William.Sircy@mcso-fl.org. For more information, contact Rev. George Williams at (850) 253-5579 or Pastor Jason Justus at (850) 973-3339.