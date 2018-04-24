Madison Church of God welcomes new youth pastors

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

After many prayers and interviews over the past two months, the Madison Church of God (MCOG) welcomes their new Youth Pastors: Pastor Terry and his wife, Mildred Clark. On Wednesday, April 25, Pastor Clark will join the MCOG family for the first time. If you would like to participate in welcoming the family to Madison, please bring a covered dish for a good time of fellowship with them. Remember to bring plenty, as a large crowd is anticipated. They will begin eating around 6:15 p.m., with a short devotion to follow. You are welcome to come meet this wonderful family.

Pastor Terry and family come from Fort Myers, where they were youth pastors at Broadway Community Church of God for over eight years. Pastor Clark is a native of Lebanon, Oh., and Mildred was born in the City of Manila, the Capital of the Philippines. Pastor Terry was very active in local schools, youth camps, and other various avenues to help support the local teens in Fort Myers. "Hearing that, [made me excited] about the possible things to come for our school system here in Madison County," said MCOG Pastor Jason Justus. "We are excited to have this great couple here with us at MCOG. So, please join with me and the council by welcoming Pastor Terry and his family."