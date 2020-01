John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

On the night of New Year’s Eve, gather with locals as they hear the word of God and ring in the New Year with praise.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, beginning at 10 p.m., join New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church as Elder Robert Johnson and a special guest speaker walk into 2020 with the Lord. The watch-night service will end at midnight, followed by a breakfast.

New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church is located at 339 Osgood St., in Madison.