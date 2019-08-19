Lions Club to host Business After Hours

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It's that time of the month again! The Madison Lions Club is gearing up to host the August Business After Hours event and you're invited to attend! Scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, inside the meeting room in Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria, club president Tim Dunn is excited to present to local Chamber members who the Lions are and what they do.

Taking place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., join others as you enjoy good pizza and great fellowship, accompanied by door prizes and information on how to join the local Madison Lions Club.

The Madison Lions Club has been an incorporated service club since the 1960s and is home to many members who serve as public officials, business owners and stakeholders in the community. Lions International, the mothership of the club, is committed to helping preserve the vision of those in the community, as well as worldwide. The Lions also chip in to help the visually impaired receive eyeglasses. For more information, visit www.lionsclubs.org.

The local Madison Lions Club is always seeking new members to help serve and participate in activities throughout the year, such as organizing the Fourth of July God and Country Celebration and the annual Christmas basket donations. If you're interested in joining, you're invited to visit the local Lions for their weekly meetings at Cucinella's Brick Oven Pizzeria, beginning at 12 p.m. every Tuesday.

The Business After Hours mixer has become a popular social and networking event offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. They are held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. It's an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthens community and friendship bonds.