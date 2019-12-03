Mrs. Lillie Arrington Huddleston, age 91, of LaGrange, Ga. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the WellStar West Georgia Hospice. Mrs. Huddleston was born on Sept. 29, 1928, in Meigs, Ga. to the late Marvin and Lillie Hall Fulghum. She retired after many years as the Church Secretary for the First Baptist Church of Pelham, in Pelham, Ga. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Zenas Huddleston; her first husband, Robert Arrington, Sr.; son-in-law, Tony West; and brother, Wes Fulghum.

Survivors include her sons: Robert Arrington, Jr. (Joyce) and Marvin Arrington (Melisa); daughters: Vickie Moore (Wade), Annie Mathias (Bill), Marlene West, Renee Poppell (Joe), Janice Heard (Mike) and Carolyn Reaves (David); sister, Rubye King; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Enon Baptist Church in Alto, Ga., with Pastor Clint Peterson officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on the day of the service. Family interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WellStar West Georgia Hospice, Enon Baptist Church in Alto or the Lillie Renee Foundation. Hunter Allen Myhand of Higgins Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; (706) 884-5626.