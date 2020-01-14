Letter to the Editor: You need to start a lawsuit

Georgia’s on my mind. My forehead, too. I just bought a new hat. It has a stylized peach and the word “Georgia” embroidered in front. It’s right there on my forehead, as I’m walking around.

Now, I’m no preacher, but I’ve been enjoying my time in Southern Georgia—except for that sewage spill in Valdosta. 7.5 million gallons. Ugh. It leaked into Sugar Creek, then into the Withlacoochee River, then into the Suwannee River, then into the Gulf of Mexico.

This is not the first time it’s happened, either. Like, the fifth or sixth. Too bad it doesn’t leak into Valdosta or they’d fix their continuing problems right away, wouldn’t they?

It’s winter back home, but I have Georgia on my mind. “Nice hat.” “Thank you. I just bought it.”

-Ron Warren, Valdosta, Ga.