Letter To The Editor: Don’tcha Just Love Thoughts Of You Getting Older?

Ms. Kirsters Baish; well now, for a group that claims that they care so very much for others the Left doesn't seem to mind when one of their own shares her beliefs on killing the elderly. Katie Hopkins, a Liberal TV personality who was on the show The Apprentice, made the shocking statement. "The elderly are simply a burden to society, and that isn't going to change". She then stated, "Killing them off is the only way to solve this issue". Her suggestion? "Communities should go around in "euthanasia vans." Yep, she wants to send out vans all over the country to collect the elderly and kill them. Hopkins was also quoted as saying "we just have far too many old people. It's ridiculous to be living in a country where we can put dogs to sleep but not people. Euthanasia vans, like ice-cream vans would come to your home. It would all be perfectly charming. They might even have a nice little tune they'd play. I mean this genuinely. I'm super-keen on euthanasia vans. We need to accept that just because medical advances mean we can live longer, it's not necessarily the right thing to do."

"You may be shocked and possibly angered at this statement, but this is the reality of the world we live in today" Ms. Hopkins made this statement though most of us never heard of this, the reason? The mainstream media would never ever scold one of their own. They may even agree with Ms. Hopkins. Ms. Hopkins believes that people who suffer with dementia shouldn't be cared for, but killed. She said that these old people's lives are as worthless as trash.

George Pouliotte­­