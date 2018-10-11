Lady Warriors improve on record season

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Lady Warriors of Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) had already set a school record for the most wins in a season for volleyball. That record improved recently as the Lady Warriors continued their impressive season.

On Thursday, Sept. 27, the Lady Warriors traveled to Tallahassee for a match with the Lady Rattlers of FAMU High. The Lady Warriors won the match in three straight sets, with set scores of 25-21, 25-7 and 25-19.

On Monday, Oct. 1, the Lady Warriors hosted the talented Lady Marauders of Maclay School. The Lady Warriors were defeated in this match in three sets. The scores for the match were 13-25, 22-25 and 23-25.

The Lady Warriors were again on the road on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at Wakulla Christian School. The Lady Warriors registered 28 kills and 46 digs on their way to winning the match in three sets. The set scores were 27-25, 25-23 and 25-19.

The Lady Warriors traveled to Dixie County for a match on Monday, Oct. 8. The Lady Warriors again won their match in three sets. Set scores were 25-15, 25-21 and 25-12. The junior varsity team was also successful in their match, winning in two sets, 25-18 and 25-20.

Due to Hurricane Michael, the remaining matches for the season were canceled. The Lady Warriors are now 12-4 as they prepare to host their district tournament. The tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 15. The number one seed Lady Warriors will play the number four seed team from Robert F. Munroe School. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m., at the ACA gymnasium.