Jury: “Guilty as charged” : Mutch to be sentenced for aggravated manslaughter of a child

John Willoughby:

Greene Publishing, Inc.

After trial and deliberation that spanned over two days, a Greenville man has been found guilty as charged and is set to be sentenced at the end of September.

The guilty verdict comes after an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 18, 2017, resulting in the death of a child, in Greenville. Following months of investigation, the case was presented to a grand jury in November of 2017, resulting in the indictment of 25-year-old Kelvin Antonio Mutch III, who charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

As reported in a probable cause affidavit released by the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), Mutch admitted to operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license with a child, whose name and age was undisclosed. The affidavit states that during the course of travel, Mutch admitted to the removal of the child from its carseat, to which the child had not been properly secured, allowing the child to stand in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

While stationary, according to the affidavit, Mutch vacated the vehicle, leaving the child unattended within, resulting in the child receiving unexplained head trauma which caused a subarachnoid hemorrhage resulting in death.

Mutch appeared before judge and jury on Monday, July 29, and was informed of the guilty verdict on Tuesday, July 30, after pleading not guilty in December of 2017.

A sentencing hearing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m., in the upstairs courtroom of the Madison County Courthouse. Mutch faces up to life in prison.