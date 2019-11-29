John Penelton Agner, Jr., a.k.a. J.P., died suddenly at home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was born June 21, 1996, to John Penelton, Sr. and Verdie Mae Fouraker Agner.

Survivors include his sisters: Robbie Gail Stokely, Linda Mae Agner and Cherl Marie Agner; brother, Raymond "Tony" Agner; special niece, Rebecca "Becky" Hantson; uncles: Ichabod (Betty) Fourakres, Same (Jan) Agner, Walter P. Agner, Robert "Robbie" Agner; aunts: Dalceda Roberts, Bashie Copeland, Shellie Duran, Joyce (Lewis) Williams; and sister-in-law, Patty Fourakres.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Penelton, Sr. and Verdie Mae Fouraker Agner.

No services are planned at this time.