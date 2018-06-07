Mrs. Jo Ann Boothe Roland, of Greenville, Fl., age 80, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, June 6 at Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Visitation with her family will be held on Friday, June 8 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Madison. The celebration of life services will be at Beggs Chapel on Saturday, June 9 starting at 11 a.m. with interment following at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville.

Jo Ann was born in Coffee Springs, Al. to Julian and Mattie Lou Morris Boothe on Nov. 28, 1937. She was lovingly called "Sister" by many of her immediate family, including her three older brothers, whom she loved dearly.

Jo Ann lived in Geneva County, Al. until her teenage years. Her parents then moved her and their boys to Greenville, Fl. where she attended and graduated from Greenville High School. She married the love of her life, Charles Roland, on June 5, 1959. As a testament to her love and dedication, she refused to leave him until they had celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary. They did so with the rewards of their love, their family, surrounding them.

Jo Ann was a diligent and hard-working young lady and woman. During her lifetime, she worked as a teenager in her Uncle Alvin's store, then as a keypunch operator with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles for many years until she began her most loved career as a stay at home mom to her two sons. During those years, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and raising baby calves that were orphaned or abandoned. She was a true helpmate to Charles on the farm and would jump onto a tractor at a moment's notice or run cows back into the pen if necessary.

Later in life, after her sons were grown, she worked for several years at their farm supply store, Greenville Fertilizer. During that time she started her most favorite role, other than wife and mother, Nana. Thursdays became "Nana Day" and remained so for many years. She was an integral part of her five grandchildren's lives and was so much more to them than a grandmother. She was their best friend.

Jo Ann was a born-again Christian and a member of Greenville Church of Christ. She was a dedicated member and all who knew her could see the love of Christ in her eyes and her smile. She was truly an example to her family and her friends of a virtuous woman. Proverbs 31:10-19.

After a lifetime of love, her family requests your prayers for peace and comfort. Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Charles A. Roland of Greenville; two sons and two daughters by marriage: Michael and Earlene Roland and Shane and Lisa Roland, all of Greenville; five grandchildren: Ceira Roland Ragans (Ryan), Haley Roland Kauffman (Forrest), Chase Roland, Jarrett Roland and Alissa Roland; two great grandchildren: Aiden Roland and Adalyn Roland; two beloved nieces: Joyce Boothe and Patti Hughes; one brother, Grover Boothe (Gerri), of Mount Olive, NC; two sisters-in-law: Doris Boothe, of Greenville and Joann Pittman, of Savannah, Ga.; along with many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers and one sister in law, Alford and Carolyn Boothe and Bobby Boothe.

