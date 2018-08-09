Mr. James Thomas "Tom" Adams Sr., age 77, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at Pinetta Baptist Church, with burial at Cherry Lake Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., prior to the service at the church.

Adams was born in Lowndes County and lived in Cherry Lake most of his life.

He taught Gun Hunter Safety Courses and was Director of Disaster Relief for the Middle Florida Baptist Association (MFBA). He was a member of Pinetta Baptist Church where he was a deacon and taught Sunday school. He served in the United State Army.

He is survived by his wife, Paula J. Adams, of Cherry Lake; one daughter, Angela Adams-Presley (Scott); one son, Jim Adams (Teresa); grandsons: Justin Adams and Jacob Adams; brothers: Joe Adams, Bill Adams, Burnett Adams and Harold Adams; sister, Milber Berry; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents: Robert and Maggie Burnett Adams.

Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements; (850) 973-2258. You may send your condolences to the family by visiting the website at www.beggsfuneral.com.