Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The youth of Hopewell Baptist Church will have a huge yard sale, on Saturday, April 13, beginning at 8 a.m. The yard sale will be held at Hall's Tire and Muffler. All proceeds will help fund a summer trip to Orlando, where the kids will enjoy a four-day retreat before spending some fun time at one of the area's amusement parks. Hall's Tire and Muffler is located at 1064 E US Hwy. 90, in Madison.