Hopewell Baptist Church holding gospel sing and fish fry

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The youth of Hopewell Baptist Church (HBC) will have a gospel sing and fish-fry on Saturday, May 5, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for this fundraiser are $8 per person or $15 for a couple. Churches wishing to buy a group of tickets should call Mary Donna Pippin, at (850) 673-9454, or Kim Whigam, at (850) 464-9394. Money raised from the event will support future trips and activities for the youth.

Besides featuring a wide variety of fish for the meal, cheese and regular grits, cole slaw, baked beans, hushpuppies, sweet tea and dessert will complete the menu. After the sing, there will be an open mic for those in attendance to sing some of their gospel favorites.

Mary Donna Pippin serves as one of the youth leaders and was praying about a fundraiser. Pippin felt like the Lord was instructing her to do a fish-fry, but Pippin thought, "that's just too much work!" Several days later, one of the teenagers approached Pippin with this suggestion, "I think we are supposed to do a fish-fry!" Pippin quickly heeded this confirmation and began making preparations for the evening. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy what is obviously a divinely inspired event. HBC is located at 4730 SW CR 360, in Madison.