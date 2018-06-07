Healthcare Hero: Luci Strickland

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Anyone who has been to Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) has probably heard of Mrs. Luci Strickland. Strickland is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse and Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C) in the Madison County area.

Strickland was raised in Bristol, Fl. and received a General Education Diploma in 1980. In 1984, she graduated from the Certified Nursing Assistant Program at North Florida Community College (NFCC). One year later, she then completed a Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program from NFCC and began working as an LPN at the old MCMH.

In 1990, Strickland completed her Associate's degree in nursing from Tallahassee Community College and began working with South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) for 13 years. During her tenure at SGMC, Strickland received her Bachelor's degree in nursing from Valdosta State University (VSU) in 1998, Master's degree in nursing (care management) from VSU in 2002, and a Master's degree in nursing from Florida State University (FSU) in 2003, when she became an FNP-C. Strickland's final educational degree came when she received her Post Master's Certificate from the University of Florida (UF) in 2010 to become an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner.

Since July 2003, Strickland has worked for MCMH. Strickland has also offered her services at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Capital Regional Hospital, Critical Care Unit at UF, Shands Hospital in Live Oak and Doctors Memorial Hospital in Perry.

As for her work with MCMH, Strickland states that her patients become like family to her. She stated that with long-term health care, it's important to grow a relationship with the patient.

Strickland is married to Dan Strickland, who works in the Intensive Care Unit at South Georgia Medical Center. Together, they have two children, who are also in the medical field. Heather Horton is an LPN and works at Suwannee Health Care, in Live Oak. Daniel Strickland is a Radiology Technician at MCMH.