Gregory K. Williams departed this world to begin his Eternal Life with our Almighty God and Heavenly Father on Jan. 12, 2020. Greg leaves behind his loving parents-by-choice, Jean and Fred Williams; his extended family; and a multitude of friends near and dear to him. Many pained hearts will grieve Greg’s death. However, all who knew him, and therefore have been blessed by his presence, will take comfort from Greg’s faith in Christ and the path he now walks with his Lord and Savior.

Greg was a kind and soft-hearted man. Large in stature and in presence, he was a gentle giant. While his body failed him far too young, for all of his days, his heart was always big enough and strong enough to carry an overflowing measure of affection and concern for the well being of others. Greg’s life was governed by his never wavering, never failing commitment to Jean and Fred; his abiding love for his family’s ranch; and by his devotion to all kinds and nature of animals. In turn, Greg filled his parents’ lives with a son of whom they are immensely proud; produced a love for him that will never lessen; and, with his passing, he created a void that no one else ever can fill.

Greg was a man of many talents and interests, most notably amongst his passions were hunting, fishing, shooting sports, and caring for and improving Sundown Creek Plantation. He was an accomplished pilot. Greg particularly loved baseball (at every level) and remained a diehard fan of his alma mater, Florida State University, after graduating as a Seminole in 1996, and also of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Never one to take lightly the benefits, blessings, and opportunities bestowed on him, Greg chose to share with others the good fortune that he gained from his supporting and successful family. His gifts of comfort care included to two-legged as well as four-legged (and generally fur-covered) beneficiaries. In his life, and as his remaining legacy, Greg chose to make certain that the less fortunate amongst us, especially the animals who could not fend well for themselves, would receive from him a continuing gift of support funded by what he had accumulated on Earth. Greg quietly and without fanfare followed the teachings of a humble and loving Christ. Greg determined to share the resources that he received, garnered by him to nurture and sustain his own life in a respectful fashion, by leaving behind his worldly gifts to those whose needs he perceived to be the greatest.

A memorial service in celebration of Greg’s life will be held at the Madison First Baptist Church; (850) 973-2547; 134 Southwest Meeting Street, Madison, Florida, on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A luncheon for family and friends will begin at noon in the Fellowship Hall, to be followed by visitation and receiving of celebrants in attendance by Jean and Fred at 1:00 p.m in the church’s Large Sanctuary. The Reverend Gabriel Krell will officiate the memorial service, convening at 2:00 p.m., also in the Large Sanctuary. A private interment of Greg’s ashes will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Greg’s parents respectfully request that contributions be made in his honor and memory to Best Friends Animal Society, Inc.; 5001 Angel Canyon Road; Kanab, Utah 84741-5000; (435) 644-2001; info@bestfriends.org, or to the donor’s choice of such alternative charitable organizations existing for the acquisition, conservation, enhancement,­ and preservation of natural areas for the benefit of wildlife and game birds.