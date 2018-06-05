Greene Publishing, Inc. welcomes editor: Savannah Reams

Greene Publishing, Inc. is pleased to announce the newest addition to our news team! On Monday, June 4, Savannah Reams began her role as editor of the Madison County Carrier and the Madison Enterprise-Recorder.

Reams grew up in Greenville, Fl. She graduated high school from Aucilla Christian Academy in 2009. From there, she went on to attend North Florida Community College for two years until she transferred to Valdosta State University, from which she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. During her tenure at VSU, Reams studied abroad in Spain and Portugal, studying literature and foreign language. She also wrote for VSU's literary magazine, The Odradek, where several of her works were published.

After graduating with her BA in English in 2014, Reams began working at Greene Publishing, Inc. as an advertising sales representative and, eventually, graduated to the role of reporter. In May of 2015, she began teaching at Greenville Elementary School, where she served for three years as an educator.

Currently, Reams resides in Greenville and is a happy homeowner. She enjoys spending time with family, friends and her dog, Piper. "I am very excited to return to Greene Publishing," said Reams. "I could not be happier to join this incredible news team and get to work serving Madison County. Together, we will continue to report the facts as well as provide quality content to all of our readers."