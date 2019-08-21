Geneva Christine Bowman went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 11, 2019. She was 87 years old. Geneva was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved children through these roles, as well as helping in church and educational classrooms and spent a lifetime supporting her husband in Christian service.

Geneva is predeceased by her daughter, Robin Kay Kelley.

Geneva Bowman is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Kyle Bowman; and four children: Deborah Bowman Koerner, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Robert Kyle Bowman, Jr., of Providence, R.I.; David Allen Bowman, of Gainesville, Fla.; and Karen Bowman Teele, of Brooksville, Fla.

Geneva is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers: W. Dolf Wright and Roger G. Wright, both of Dayton, Ohio; and one sister, Jean Wright Reeves, of Cookeville, Tenn.

Internment will be at Harmony Baptist Church, in Cherry Lake, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. The service will be conducted by Rev. David Paulk.