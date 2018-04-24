Florida Farm Bureau Tobacco Scholarship Application

Story Submitted

Florida Farm Bureau Scholarship, Inc., has received funds from the August 1997 Florida Tobacco Settlement to provide scholarships to former Florida flue-cured tobacco growers, current Florida flue-cured tobacco growers and descendants of Florida flue-cured tobacco growers attending post-secondary institutions.

Florida Farm Bureau will provide scholarships in the amount of $500 - $2,000 annually. The application deadline is Sunday, July 1. Scholarship applications are evaluated on the basis of scholarship, leadership, and professional potential. Recipients are selected in August and scholarships are awarded to the post-secondary institution in the name of the recipient. Two letters of recommendation are required.

For further assistance, please contact Florida Farm Bureau at (352) 374-1504 or email Scholarships@ffbf.org or you may call your Madison office at (850) 973-4071.