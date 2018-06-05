Executive Vice President retires from local bank

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

As one chapter ends in the life of Howard Phillips, another begins. The Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Madison County Community Bank (MCCB) has decided to take the step into retirement. The Madison community and his co-workers bid him farewell during his retirement party on Tuesday, May 22.

Beginning at 4 p.m., about 50 people gathered together at MCCB to celebrate the career and dedication that Phillips has given to the Madison County community. All in attendance were treated to great fellowship, celebration, finger foods, drinks, and cake.

Phillips, a long-time Madison County resident and 1966 graduate of Madison High School, graduated from North Florida Community College in 1968, continuing his education by receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Florida State University.

In 1969, Phillips took a step to serve the United States of America by enlisting in the United States Air Force. By the time of his honorable discharge in 1971, Phillips had entered into active duty service, attended officer training school and became a First Lieutenant, serving as a Budget Officer.

Phillips moved to Putnam County, Fl., where he worked in a CPA firm, Coopers and Lybrand. Phillips then spent 16 years working with Millers Enterprise in the supermarket industry, and later served as a General Manager with Roziers Oil Company from 1991 until moving back to Madison County in 2000. Phillips did security work for Johnson and Johnson, including contract work with stations in the area until the position of Chief Financial Officer became available at MCCB in 2004.

Since 2004, Phillips has climbed the ranks from Chief Financial Officer to Senior Vice President, to retiring from the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Phillips stated that he really enjoyed working with his fellow employees and the customers who came in on a daily basis. "The people aspect of it is what I will miss the most," said Phillips.

Phillips' last day was Wednesday, May 30. As far as his life in retirement, he plans to work with pine trees and tractors on some acreage of his land. Phillips also stated that he will enjoy some traveling, as some of his children and grandchildren do not live in the immediate area. In the community, Phillips will continue serving on the local board for the United Way and will continue serving as Chairman of the Madison County Health and Hospital Board.