Emotions run high at City Commission meeting

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, June 5, the Madison City Commission met to vote on the resignation of City Manager Sarah Anderson, as well as to discuss hiring a new City Manager to fill the soon-to-be vacated position. Before discussion began, the Commission allowed citizens who were interested in speaking to approach the podium.

Concerned citizen, Bobby Breo, stood at the microphone. "I love every part of Madison except the parts that don't work," announced Breo. "The last time I was here in this room was the night that you hired Sarah Anderson. I had high hopes for what may come of it . . . That night, one of you said to another of you that, essentially, 'We will make short work of Sarah Anderson and she won't be here long.' That [statement] seems to be true."

Breo then plead with the City Commission to do what is best for Madison. "I'm coming to you tonight with an open heart and a great deal of faith that you, as my city commissioners, every one of you will put Madison first, before your personal agendas, before your old hurts, your current anger and your wish for something different that doesn't necessarily help Madison."

After Breo returned to her seat, Mayor Ina Thompson was given the floor. Thompson addressed her fellow commissioners and the apparent need for reviewing the city charter, as well as studying proper procedures, duties, and descriptions. "When I read it again, I was very disturbed when I saw the way we have been conducting and doing things," remarked Thompson.

After Thompson's remarks, Commissioner Terry Johnson addressed concerned citizen, Bobby Breo, on the remarks she made about commissioners planning to get rid of City Manager Sarah Anderson after she was hired. He expressed the need to clarify that, at that point in time, he was not a City Commissioner and had no part in what was said at that meeting.

When Johnson was finished speaking to Breo, Commissioner Judy Townsend addressed the room.

"I would like to start out by saying that I was concerned when Ms. Anderson accepted the position of City Manager. Not because of her being a female, but simply because of the issues Madison has been facing," said Townsend.

Townsend asserted that she met with Anderson on two occasions which consequently fueled her disapproval. The first involved a discussion where she confided in Anderson that, because of personal issues, she would be asking the commission to allow her to remain Mayor pro tempore and select Commissioner Thompson as Mayor. "I asked that it stay between us, but I found out the next day that most everyone knew what my intent was," explained Townsend.

Commissioner Townsend brought up her second meeting with City Manager Anderson. "At that meeting, she stated she was concerned about public perception of her terminating three African-American employees in the short period of time she has been manager," said Townsend. "My response to her then, and today, is, 'Do what you have to do. Do your job because someone is always going to find fault.'"

Commissioner Townsend continued to iterate that she addressed many issues with City Manager Anderson, such as various businesses being overpaid for their services, as well as a city employee receiving a raise and continuing to ride around after hours and on weekends, raking in overtime pay.

"She [Anderson] said she would check into it," said Townsend. "I asked for the amount of overtime employees had been paid and I got the feeling that I shouldn't have asked about the overtime situation because subsequently the employee was given a raise and, I am told, continues to ride around after hours and on weekends getting overtime."

Townsend went on to express her disapproval of City Manager Anderson's implications that Townsend's concerns were fueled by race. "After leaving her office, I felt the manager and I had reached common ground and were on the same page," said Townsend. "Imagine my surprise to read that she felt that, by my asking for public records, I was implicating something to the contrary of what we had talked about earlier – suggesting it's because the employees are black . . . I don't care if someone is black, white, yellow, green or polka dot. Everybody should be treated the same. I don't like the notion implying something to the contrary. I have a bi-racial grandson. I love my grandson. I do not see black and white, I see wrong and right."

After Commissioner Townsend's statement, she made the motion to amend the agenda so as to allow for the Commission to vote on Town Manager Anderson's resignation. Commissioner Jim Catron seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.

After some discussion, Catron made a motion to accept Anderson's resignation as given, meaning it would go into effect Saturday, June 30. Commissioner Rayne Cooks seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

After accepting Anderson's resignation, the Commission changed direction and began to discuss the possibility of hiring a new city Manager. Commissioner Townsend made a motion to offer the position to Jerome Wyche, who was a positive contender for the position during the hiring process in December 2017. Townsend suggested he receive the same pay as Anderson, and that he complete the same six-month probationary period until the end of the year. She suggested that if he declines the position, then the Commission can begin advertising again.

Commissioner Catron seconded the motion, lauding Wyche on his success as Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator. The motion carried, 4-1, with opposition from Mayor Thompson. The meeting was adjourned.