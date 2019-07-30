Emerald’s Gem Box: Where the tea is sweet and the talks are long

One of the best things about growing up in the newspaper business has been giving back to the community and keeping all the local citizens informed of what's happening in their corner of the world.

It is with this love, desire and passion, that Greene Publishing, Inc. has embarked on a new adventure. Two years ago, we had a vision of publishing our own magazine and one year ago, we put it into motion.

The Front Porch magazine makes its debut this week with its 2019 Summer Edition, featuring stories and spotlights about your neighbors in North Florida and South Georgia. We have mailed the magazines to our newspaper subscribers within the same area, and are also distributing them to family-friendly businesses and other high-traffic areas for the reading pleasure of patrons.

We, the staff at Greene Publishing, Inc. have worked diligently this past year on the concept of The Front Porch and are happy to say we will be mailing and delivering a new issue each quarter. It is our intent to provide all our neighbors with insight on not only what is happening in their small community, but in their neighboring communities as well.

In this first issue, you will learn about the North Florida Paranormal Investigators, summer fun in Madison County, the history of Taylor County's Hampton Springs, Hotel bee keeping in Jefferson County, a new event venue that is coming to Suwannee County and much, much more. Each quarter, The Front Porch will bring you stories about agriculture, business, health, history, travel, arts and entertainment.

Your next edition of The Front Porch will hit your mailboxes in October and will pay special tribute to the upcoming holidays and traditions. It will also feature a special 2019 Holiday Gift Guide. Then be-on-the-lookout in January for the Winter Issue: New Year, New Goals. And then April will bring you Homegrown Businesses: Prosperity and Growth.

We consider it a privilege to bring our family, friends and community the news that is happening in and around their hometowns.

Great magazines have personalities, just like old friends. So, we invite you, our friends, to come up on our front porch, sip on some sweet tea and sit a spell. We would love to share our stories with you!