Emerald’s Gem Box: Happy New Year

2019 has come and gone and we find ourselves staring 2020 straight in the face.

The last eight years have had so much change for me. Life changing/life altering events all took place year after year…. Cheltsie graduated high school; my father died and my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s (so essentially I lost both my parents); Brooke graduated high school; Cheltsie graduated college; I got re-married; Cheltsie got married; Brooke graduated college; Brooke got married; I went through the worst “empty-nest syndrome” imaginable; I became a Glamma (best day ever); and I turned the big 50.

It sure has been a whirlwind of a ride these last few years!

Both sadness and happiness always accompany us through our journey of life; no matter who we are or our age. The old saying “It’s not what happens in your life, but how you respond to it that is important” is ever-so true! So, as we all leave 2019 behind, let’s leave behind the hurts and disappointments of the year; and let’s bring forward the happiness and joy we found throughout the year. Make it a priority to wake up every day and say, “Today will be the best day of my life” and then make every effort to make that come true!

Bring the past only if you are going to build from it. ~Doménico Cieri Estrada

What you need to know about the past is that no matter what has happened, it has all worked together to bring you to this very moment. And this is the moment you can choose to make everything new. Right now. ~Author Unknown

With the ending of another year of our lives, we must not look back at the past, but look forward to a new beginning with 2020. And I have a feeling I’m going to love what 2020 has in store for me!

I hope all of you, our faithful readers, will be richly blessed in the upcoming new year. May you all find peace, love and happiness in all that you do.

Furthermore, always remember to cherish your loved ones; for one day/year they might not be here to show your love to!