Donald "Don" Clyde Bowen, 92, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Valdosta, Ga. Donald was born July 23, 1927, in Lansing, Mich. to Clyde Bowen and Ophelia Bowen (Brown).

He honorably served our country in the United States Army during World War II and Korea. Don was of the Baptist faith and worshipped in the great outdoors and among the fellowship of his friends. Don owned and operated Don Bowen Insurance in Madison, Fla. for 31 years. He graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Animal Husbandry which fueled his passion for animals and specifically horses. He enjoyed barrel racing and won many competitive barrel racing events until the age of 87. He made many friends along the way and deeply cherished their friendship along with mentoring young people. He had a great love for his family and enjoyed spending time with them at his farm especially his only grandson, Travis.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Lala Virginia Bowen (Richardson); parents, Clyde Bowen and Ophelia Bowen (Brown); his infant son, Donald C. Bowen, Jr.; and his sisters, Ann DeLoach and Helen Rodarte.

He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Drane (Frank) and Donna Jean Bowen; his grandson, Travis Drane (Lindsey); his sister, Phyllis Bowen as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison with Rev. Gene Stokes officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Blue Springs Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Burns Funeral Home of Madison. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to any charity of your choosing. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

